I am writing a letter to the editor today in support of a good friend of mine, David Mason.
As you might know, David Mason is running for the state Senate seat right here in Garfield County.
My husband and I are both educators at Pioneer-Pleasant Vale Schools. We have had the pleasure of getting to know David Mason and his family over the years. I taught his youngest son and my husband coached all three of them in baseball.
David has raised his family with the same values that he holds close. I have never seen someone that is more committed to a cause they have taken on than David. Whether that be showing up and helping with every afterschool function or making sure that his sons were taking on leadership roles at school, David was committed to seeing the task through to the very end.
There is not a single doubt in my mind that David will apply these same characteristics to representing us in the state Senate. I have visited with him multiple times about the need for new ideas for our public education system.
As a former teacher, he understands just what we are facing in the classroom. He also understands how to craft a transparent budget that does not leave room for reckless spending.
We watched David progress through his career as a successful insurance executive. The skills that David has acquired in both the boardroom and the classroom are needed at the Capitol. Most importantly, it is time for northwest Oklahoma to have a leader in the state Senate.
I hope you will join me in supporting my friend David Mason in the June 30 Republican primary!
Mechele and David Riesen
Waukomis
