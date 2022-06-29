Summer Chautauqua another success
Thanks to everyone who made the 27th year of Enid’s Chautauqua in the Park a successful reboot.
Almost 1,000 people from Enid and surrounding areas, including 23 students from NOC and NWOSU, visited the Humphrey Heritage Village at the Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center to enjoy Summer Chautauqua this year.
Our five “Surviving the Sixties” scholars thoroughly enjoyed Enid’s hospitality as well as their stay at Enid’s Glo Best Western. They offered high praise of the hotel facility as well as its location where they could easily walk to downtown businesses and restaurants.
Thank you to the volunteers and staff from the Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center. Thank you, Enid News & Eagle, for your publicity of Chautauqua programming. Special thanks for the financial support provided by this year’s Major Sponsors: Park Avenue Thrift, Rick’s Pharmacy, and Visit Enid!
And thanks to all of you whose attendance and donations make Enid Summer Chautauqua possible.
Mary McDonald, President
Enid Chautauqua Council
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.