LETTER: Stitt the right choice for governor
Wow, it is beyond my belief that otherwise intelligent Oklahomans could support Joy Hofmeister, who is basically opposed to the mainstream beliefs of people in our great State!
First of all, regarding critical race theory being taught in public schools ... Hofmeister said “Yes” to the use of this absurd method of teaching our children. Source www.isidewith.com.
Secondly, regarding transgenders competing against athletes of opposite gender, her reply, “Yes, but only if their hormone levels are equivalent to those in the gender category in which they compete.” What an anti-Oklahoman and idiotic response ... so now for your children to compete in athletic events, apparently ALL athletes must take a hormone level test before competition. Inane idea, Joy and gender should compete against gender. Same source.
Third, she couches her answer on abortion by saying, “I’m personally pro-life ...” We do not care about her PERSONAL view on the issue; rather, her POLITICAL view is the one that counts ... how will she vote? That’s easy to discern from her statement, she will undo everything that our Republican House and Senate has accomplished with Stitt’s leadership over the last 4 years. Source: https//ontheissues.org.
Finally, Hofmeister is a political chameleon changing her party alliance to Democrat when the obvious reason was she has been one all along AND it was politically expedient in this race.
Now, Kevin Stitt is not without flaw as is any politician, but he entered into the political arena as a businessman and has done what he said he would do. We do have a CLEAR choice in Oklahoma for Governor and it will be joyous only if our State wakes up from its dark money Hofmeister stupor and re-elects our decent, God-fearing Governor.
Sincerely,
Ron Willis
Enid
