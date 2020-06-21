On June 30, Oklahoma will vote on State Question 802, which would expand Oklahoma’s Medicaid program.
SQ 802 supporters promise expanding Medicaid to able-bodied adults will improve health outcomes, create jobs and save rural hospitals.
The reality is expansion has not led to significant improvements in state health outcomes. Instead hospital job loss, state budget shortfalls, and rural hospital closures have followed expansion.
Data from America’s Health Ranking report shows expansion states that share similar demographics with Oklahoma, like Arkansas and Kentucky are spending hundreds of millions on Medicaid expansion to get comparable or worse health outcomes than the Sooner State.
Expansion proponents also claim Oklahoma will gain jobs, but data show a different picture.
According to a recent report from the Foundation for Government Accountability, a national nonpartisan think tank, “two out of five expansion states actually lost hospital jobs after expanding Medicaid.
In fact, 24 rural hospitals have closed in 16 expansion states since they implemented expansion. This is not surprising considering hospitals do not make a profit off of any Medicaid or Medicare patient. Any business owner knows that focusing on securing a larger client base of money-losing customers is not sustainable long term.
Proponents also argue Oklahoma can't afford not to expand Medicaid. Then why have 12 expansion states raised state fees or taxes to fund expansion (as reported by the Washington Post last year)?
Instead of growing government, we should pursue targeted solutions that can rein in healthcare costs in Oklahoma.
Reforming our Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust would be a good start. The $110 million payments made to the state from tobacco companies annually could be directed towards covering losses at rural hospitals and securing access to care.
There are better policy solutions for Oklahoma than expanding Medicaid. We urge Enid to vote no on SQ 802.
Curtis Shelton, Enid, and Kaitlyn Finley, Edmond
