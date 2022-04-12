Regarding April 9 article on Special Education classes: Melissa Graddick, EPS Special Services director, states moving kids out of their current schools will enable them to “develop those relationships with their peers… and their siblings, too.” The truth is these kids already have developed relationships with their peers where they are currently attending school! And the EPS policy has been to allow a close sibling to attend that same school so that they are together and for convenience for the parents.
There is nothing helpful for the student to be taken out of a classroom and school they are familiar with and thriving in, other than perhaps, a money saving move, and a career enhancing move?? I know of no parent or special needs classroom that is in favor of this. If the current class and teacher are meeting their needs why in heavens name must they be moved? Because of some artificial, university-inspired misguided thought they will be around peers? They are already connecting with peers in the schools they attend! Many are able to begin small steps into mainstreaming because they know and trust the environment and “normal” kids and teachers. The teachers, administration and parents I know of are devastated by this drastic decision. Were they involved in this decision? — NO!
Parents, we must demand an accounting! Our children and grandchildren will suffer from this purely institutional and politically inspired decision.
Martha Hodgden
Enid
