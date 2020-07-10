In Jacobson v. Massachusetts in 1905, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled the government has police powers in order to protect the health and welfare of the people. The court said it is constitutional for the government to take health measures if there is an emergency. Both martial law and a public health emergency give the government the right to suspend individual liberties for the greater good since this is seen as a temporary issue.
I get annoyed with people who scream its their God-given right not to wear a face mask even if the government says to do so for people's welfare while wearing clothes. The government will arrest you for indecency if you don't. And then buckle their seat belt, a government requirement for your personal safety, and drive off in a vehicle that has government-mandated auto insurance.
Sounds like hypocrisy to me.
Respectfully,
Mike Coppock
Enid
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.