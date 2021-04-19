Congratulations to EHS Drama and Vocal Department's production of "The Sound of Music." The talent of the vocalists/actors and musicians jumps off the charts!
Kudos to Linda Outhier, Randy Johnson, Matthew Johnson, Alex Prokopis and Taylor Steier for another excellent production and for creating a lifetime of memories for our local high school students.
Great and uplifting entertainment produced amid a year of unbelievable challenges. Thank you to all involved!
Ann Reding
Enid
