Silence is not an option
My grandpa, a World War Two veteran, died just before his 102nd birthday. A few years prior, I had the pleasure of gifting him an autographed copy of the book, “Until We Meet Again,” by Michael Korenblit. This is the love story of his young Jewish mother and father during 1942 Poland and the horrors of the war. Mr. Korenblit was a guest of the Enid LGBTQ+ Coalition several years ago, and he spoke about their story. I wouldn’t have envisioned that in 2023 we would desperately need his message again.
We all remember the march in Charlottesville in 2017 with the torch carrying white supremacists chanting “The Jews will not replace us” and how chilling that was. Now, Enid has elected to our city council, Judd Blevins, a man who participated in that march. Was he accidentally at the wrong place at the wrong time? Apparently not, he also attended the second day of white supremacy festivities. The photos and the paper trail of his extensive involvement in the white supremacy movement is there if you devote even one minute to a Google search. Perhaps it’s time to invite Mr. Korenblit back to Enid. He and his wife Joan are founders of the Respect Diversity Foundation.
The frequently used mantra “Never Again” has little meaning in a community that elects a white supremacist to a position of any stature. I would say he’s not fit to be dog catcher, but I hold animal control officers in high esteem and that would be an insult to them.
Unfortunately, it’s time to start asking our community, church, and political leaders where they stand on this matter of white supremacy leadership. If they refuse to answer the question, be clear, THAT is their answer. Silence is not an option.
Kristi BaldenEnid
Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads{div}Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for the News & Eagle? Send an email to enidnews@enidnews.com.{/div}
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.