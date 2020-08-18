I recently arrived home to find a note in my door from a Census 2020 worker. It stated that I needed to file my census report by telephone or on the internet within two days. I filled my Census 2020 report in April by mailing in the form in its furnished envelope.
I called the telephone number on the note and spoke a Census 2020 worker. When I told him I already filed my census report, he said, “It probably got lost in the mail due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Is there a chance my data will be counted twice?
I shudder to think where the mail-in ballots will end up and how many will be lost with no tracing possible and the voters not knowing if their ballot was counted or not. I also feel that there is a tremendous difference in voting at home with “whoever” being on hand to “help” the person vote and voting at the precinct by themselves.
I know it would be much easier to vote by mail, but aren’t the current issues worth a little effort to ensure an accurate election?
Lonnie Hess
Wakita
