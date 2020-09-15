I was in the Enid Walmart on Sept. 4.
Both doors were open to the public.
I would guess about one-third of the people in the store were not wearing masks.
Families, not one of them with a mask on — standing in the line next to mine — talking to the people behind them who also had no masks on and not 6 feet away.
How much time and trouble would it take to wear a mask while you are in the store?
It certainly wouldn’t be as long as recovering from COVID-19.
Show some respect to others!
Ethel Enfield
Billings
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.