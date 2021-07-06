On the afternoon of June 28, I walked into the public library and was shocked at what I found. This is a small selection of the many books that were carefully chosen and displayed at children’s eye level near the entrance and in the teen’s section.
“Maggie is fifteen and has spent basically every summer of her life at the one-hundred-year-old Camp Bellflower for Girls…After a split second of innocent physical contact during a lice inspection, Maggie falls into gut-twisting love with Erin, an older, wiser, and, most surprising of all (at least to Maggie), female counselor.” [Honor Girl; Maggie Thrash]
“Macho drag king, magical queens, new love interests, and surprising allies will move Nina both painfully and hilariously closer to a self she never knew she could be…” [Kings, Queens, and In-Betweens; Tanya Boteju]
“When people look at George, they think they see a boy. But she knows she’s not a boy. She knows she’s a girl.” [George; Alex Gino]
Morgan (male): “…I’m trapped in this mixed-up body, in this wrong life…Maybe one day I’ll be ready to become the person I am inside. To become her…Six years of birthdays reveal Eric and Morgan’s destiny as they come together, drift apart, fall in love…” [Birthday; Meredith Russo]
All the books on display were pro-LGBTQ in nature. It was not neutral or balanced; it was directly promoting one belief system over another. Many in our community do not wish to be forced to pay for the promotion and celebration of beliefs and practices which our own religion tells us to abhor. My original letter as well as answers to my most common questions can be found at www.wadeburleson.org. If I am to be hated, let it be based on the truth and entirety of what I have written.
Kayla Nichols
Enid
