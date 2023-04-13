Shine light of truth on supremacists
“Beware of false prophets, which come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ravening wolves.”
Jesus’ words remind us the worst evil often comes disguised as good (after all, Satan used Scripture to tempt Jesus). They are particularly relevant today, when professed Christians disguise white supremacy, bigotry, and hate in the cloak of religion and “Western Civilization.”
“We aren’t white supremacists, we’re Western Civilization supremacists.” This sounds harmless. But, what do they love about this civilization? They aren’t extolling the great works of architecture, literature, or art that make us the least bit civilized. They don’t seem to have read the great Western philosophers, whose teachings on equality, liberty, and justice form the foundations of the Constitution they claim to love.
No, they pine for the days of Manifest Destiny. They hang pictures of Confederate generals next to the Bible — you know who you are. They glamorize a mythologized past in which Christians “saved” indigenous peoples at the muzzle of the gun, and “enlightened the savages” through colonization and genocide.
They claim to be “Christ supremacists,” but ignore the core teachings of the Gospel and prophets. Instead, they cherry pick a few isolated verses to justify hate and oppression, to threaten hell, in the same manner they used the Bible to justify slavery and Jim Crow. Perhaps they did not read, “But woe to you, scribes and Pharisees, hypocrites! For you shut the kingdom of heaven in people’s faces.”
“By their fruit you will recognize them.” The fruit of these supremacists is the same fetid poison as ever. In the light of truth this evil fruit will rot and be tread under foot, just as “supremacy” always has — but only if we have the courage to shine that light.
Rev. Fr. James Neal
Holy Cross Orthodox-Catholic Church
