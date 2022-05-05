LETTER: Sexual assault awareness needed
On April 15, 2022, the Public Library of Enid and Garfield County posted on their official Facebook page about the decision to remove a sexual assault awareness program and display, alongside a romance book club discussion. Programs and displays are not permitted to focus on sexual content because of the library board’s policies and, because of this, this decision was made.
Growing up, I survived childhood sexual grooming, abuse, and harassment. As a result, I experience depression, anxiety, low self-esteem, trust issues, and much more. The prospect of having a sexual or romantic encounter or relationship makes me terrified. Years later, I still suffer because of others’ actions.
Unfortunately, this experience is far too common in our nation. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimate that more than one in three women and nearly one in four men who experience sexual violence in their lifetime. LGBTQIA+ persons also report higher rates of sexual violence than straight and cisgender folks.
Sexual assault awareness is not “sexual content.” It is public safety and it saves lives. The removal of this program and display silences survivors and enables abusers. It sends a message to survivors that their experiences do not matter. Public libraries serve as temples of information and knowledge allowing all persons to be safe and informed. These restrictions on “sexual content” have far-reaching consequences and it is time to oppose them.
If you support free expression and sexual assault awareness, please contact the Enid Mayor and City Council about this issue. If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence, please contact the RAINN National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 for support and resources. We all deserve a world free from abuse and violence. The first step to that goal is breaking the silence and raising awareness.
Dustin Daniels
Crossville, Tenn.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.