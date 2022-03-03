LETTER: Send power back to the states
Canadian and U.S. truckers have inspired me to advocate for a shift in federalism back to the states. These individuals have been peacefully resisting COVID vaccination requirements for several weeks and now U.S. truckers are driving to Washington to protest overreaching national mandates. The common theme of these protests is freedom, and the United States is built upon a foundation of civil liberties.
It is critically important to remember that our country is a republic of 50 states and outside of some enumerated powers like national defense, immigration, regulation of interstate trade, and a postal service, most powers were reserved for the states, including social welfare. However, we now find ourselves with a federal government that controls every aspect of our daily lives, and we have accumulated $30 trillion in federal debt because they have exceeded their responsibilities.
The Founding Fathers knew that preserving the republic would be difficult, and I believe even Republicans have lost this perspective. These united but separate states can offer many different and competitive solutions to Americans and that is the opportunity we are missing regardless of one’s political beliefs. Washington, D.C., federalism only offers one choice driven by a few people who hold power at any given time. I truly believe that restoring states’ rights will improve unity and stability in our country, especially after the political strife we have experienced over the last several years. If we demand that Washington, D.C., representatives send issues back to the states and insist that our state governments demand the return of reserved rights, we can restore diverse solutions to citizens. The solutions for Oklahoma, California, Michigan, etc. should not be the same, and that opportunity for diversity will hold us together.
Please join me in restoring this perspective and balance in power. I am eternally grateful for the opportunity to live in this country and am forever indebted to those that fought for the creation and preservation of our Constitution. No longer should we accept the present condition. Send it back to the States!
Greg Leap
Enid
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.