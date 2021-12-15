Peace on earth, good will to all people.
Is that how we really live our lives? I look around. I simply don’t see it. I see a world, a nation and a society that appears to have become addicted to hate and violence. (I speak not only to other people, but also to myself).
We don’t seem to be able to hear the shepherds, see the wise men and seem to have forgotten to seek the very real Prince of Peace. May God have mercy on us.
Wise men sought to find the Prince of Peace. May we also see the Child, even if our seeking leads us to the manger in basically a barn. We have maybe one last attempt to get it right. Let’s seize the opportunity to see the Christ in all people, to hear the shepherds and forgive others as Christ forgave us.
Edward E. Justice
Enid
