Dear mayor and councilmen:
We are in a war with a virus that is currently winning in an overwhelming magnitude.
The issue is: will a mask mandate help?
All of the medical experts agree that the wearing of masks along with social distancing is the best way to slow the spread of the virus.
So why don't we do what's best for us voluntarily? Why make wearing masks mandatory?
I submit the reason is the same for making seat belts and speed limits mandatory — unfortunately, there is a percentage of people who are willing to both place themselves and others lives at risk unless there is an enforced law for us to do the right thing.
We have learned that rules and the enforcement of those rules changes behaviors. That's why we have laws — they work!
In our family:
A) I am 77. My wife is 70.
B) Our daughter is a teacher. She and both of her teenage kids had high fevers, muscle aches and pain, coughing, headaches and loss of smell. They all tested positive and were very sick.
C) Her husband tested positive & was medevaced to a Wichita hospital. He developed pneumonia and blood clots in his lungs.
D) His mom tested positive and is in intensive care on a ventilator.
We are in a crisis! We have always been a nation who pulls together in times of crises, from 9/11, to the Murrah Building bombing, to tornado relief. We have always been the people to step up to assist our neighbors, friends, even strangers in their time of need.
Let's be those people now living up to that standard now so we won't have to close down business unnecessarily.
Please vote with Ben Ezzell for a mandatory mask ordinance and save lives in Enid.
Jon and Diane Ford
Enid
