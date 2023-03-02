Santos not the first to tell tales
I’ve been greatly amused by the reaction to the newly elected representative from New York, George Santos. Oh, he’s told some real whoppers alright, no denying that, but everybody is acting like it’s the first time anybody has done some yarning either to get to those “hallowed hall” or to stay there after they’re elected.
Why, we’ve heard every story imaginable from representatives, senators, even presidents, about being Native Americans or truck drivers, or who knows what else. It is so common that I thought it was a prerequisite to being elected in Washington, D.C. Their outright indignation is what’s down right amusing. Then again, maybe I don’t understand all I know about it. Take care.
Keep smiling.
Rick Simpson
Enid, where turn signals are optional
