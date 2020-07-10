In a recent issue, you shared an opinion piece from the Joplin Globe which pointed out that "Guns don’t help make the case at protests; they distract from it." This was in reference to a Black militia group calling for the removal of the Confederate memorial at Stone Mountain Park in Georgia.
The Globe made a similar point back in April when groups of predominately white folks, some carrying guns, protested stay-at-home orders.
I am pleased to see that the same standards were applied to the different groups. Our public discourse would improve if more organizations (and individuals) would apply that policy.
Brian Courts
Enid
