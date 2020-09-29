Mr. Dave Ruthenburg, your rant over the postponement/cancellation of one football game (Opinion, "COLUMN: Fear, not a virus, ruining sports for kids,” Sunday, News & Eagle) does an incredible disservice to this community and to the teenagers you think you are supporting.
You encourage the misunderstanding that safety protocols are solely for the individual. They are not and never have been.
Safety protocols are for the community at large. A teen may contract the virus and not get sick but can pass it to parents who can pass it to grandparents. That’s just one tiny circle.
Actually, one person passes to everyone they are in close proximity to, and those persons pass it on, and eventually it gets to the persons who cannot fight it off and those persons become very ill and some die: fact.
My mother, in her 80s, is terrified of getting this virus, That is rant-worthy — not one canceled/postponed high school football game! It is irresponsible to support such selfishness and misunderstanding.
Instead of encouraging a pity party of one postponed/cancelled football game, you could have bemoaned the lost opportunity to play, to be free, to enjoy, but acknowledge life does not always allow that. Supporting each other in order to succeed is what is taught in sports locker room, by the way!
Why do we have vaccines for polio? Community safety as well as the individual. Why do we have traffic rules? Community safety as well as individual. Do there need to be massive illnesses and death before any of us care ? I hope not.
Infections in our state and our town are increasing, those places with safety protocols have seen a decline in infections. You may not have symptoms, but you can spread it to one who may not be able to fight it off.
Preventing its spread is what safety measures are all about!
Martha Hodgden
Enid
