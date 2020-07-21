It saddens me to think that we don't have a City Council that is concerned for others.
The people who know and speak the truth state that wearing masks will lessen the cases of COVID-19. Evidently, five out of seven of our City Council must not care about saving lives or keeping people from getting it.
I realize the chief of police said it would be difficult to enforce. How strange that many cities in Oklahoma and other states have established a law that says masks must be worn in public places.
I certainly would never vote for the mayor or any of the five uncaring City Council representatives. Thanks to Ben Ezzell and Jonathan Waddell for caring.
Mary Beach
Enid
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.