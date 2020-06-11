Regarding “Troops can’t be against public” that published on the Opinion page June 6:

I read this letter to the editor twice. At first, the writing saddened me, then it just sickened me that an American would write such ludicrous baloney.

I support an American’s right to express their opinion, even though completely wrong, as that is one of the basic precepts of our great nation.

No country, as in human beings, is perfect, but America is a hell of a lot better to be in than a number of other nations.

Firstly, the National Guard was not called up to attack citizens on American soil. They were activated to assist the police in quelling lawlessness — burning stores/vehicles, looting, beating citizens.

There is an acceptable way to protest and a lawless, unacceptable way.

The writer also states that the president “is clearly losing it.” I find that statement to be totally without merit.

Prior to the so-called pandemic, this country was, under President Trump, experiencing a roaring stock market, the lowest unemployment percentages across all races in the history of this country, business-stifling regulations were being rolled back, businesses were returning to the U.S. from foreign countries, the military was rebuilt, to mention a few accomplishments.

Secondly, the next wording asks the question “Will our pilots start bombing and strafing our own people?”

How ludicrous can a human get? Our military is not going to bomb its citizens.

The rest of the letter does not deserve to be addressed civilly.

Apparently, this view does not support the Constitution, law and order, the police, the military, America and the president.

I wholeheartedly and without reservation do support them.

Lantz Cole, Enid

