Rural fire departments praised for response to wildfires
On March 31, there was a wildfire east of Covington. If you will recall, that day we had extremely strong winds from the west, and my property was caught up in it.
My brother and I lost all our buildings, a lot of fencing, and valuable grazing went up in flames. Yet, I had the privilege of witnessing the great courage and service of rural fire departments as they battled to do their best to control what was essentially uncontrollable. Their willingness and determination to serve left me very humbled and grateful. When I had to call them back out the next day because it restarted, without question or hesitation, they came and quickly got on top of it to prevent another catastrophe.
I would like to personally thank and commend the rural fire departments of Covington, Douglas, Marshall, Lucien, Garber, Fairmont, Pioneer-Skeleton Creek and any others that responded that day. I would like to also express my gratitude to Garfield County commissioners for releasing their graders to assist in controlling the fire.
The repairs and rebuilding have started. It would be quite easy to feel frustrated or angry at these events, yet I can state that I am exceptionally blessed. God is demonstrating His favor almost every day.
We can all be proud of our rural fire departments. Many, if not all, are volunteers receiving nothing for their sacrifice. If you have the opportunity, please shake a firefighter’s hand and thank them for serving. If you have an opportunity to attend one of their pancake fundraising suppers, go. They need our support.
A.J. Bamburg
Enid
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.