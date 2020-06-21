Dear Garfield County residents,
My husband, Cory S. Rink, is running to be your next sheriff. Cory is a devoted father and dedicated professional. In all aspects of life, he is honest, hardworking, and trustworthy.
Cory has always had a heart for the people in his community. While still in high school, he joined the Covington Volunteer Fire Department. He attended the firefighter academy at Autry Technology Center in Enid as well as continuing education courses through OSU Fire Service. Learning how to be a firefighter led to Cory’s passion for community service. His goal is always to be the best at what he does. He knows the key to that goal is education.
Around the time we started dating, Cory began his law enforcement career when he accepted the position as the chief of Police of Covington. Because of his previous firefighter experience, he knew the critical role training played in becoming an effective chief. As a result, he enrolled in the Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training (CLEET) classes for 16 weeks in Ada, Oklahoma. It was through this experience I saw his love and commitment to public service flourish.
As a new peace officer, Cory realized that he must work hard to be a reliable community servant. He carried his law book everywhere, even on dates, to read every chance he could. Because of this dedication, Cory is well versed in the law enforcement statutes, to the point of memory! Because of this reputation, fellow law enforcement officers look to him as a resource when difficult questions arise.
Between his fire service and law enforcement careers, Cory has completed over 3,000 hours of continuing education training. He has earned dozens of certifications and is now a certified law enforcement instructor. Most importantly, Cory has earned an Advanced Law Enforcement Certification, placing him in the highest tier of law enforcement preparation offered by our state. Moreover, Cory has had the remarkable opportunity to be mentored by one of Oklahoma’s premier law enforcement administrators, Sheriff Charlie Hanger, who daily demonstrates how to run a proactive, community-centered law enforcement agency. Through the insight he gained through Sheriff Hanger’s counsel, Cory is ready to bring fresh, bold ideas to Garfield County.
I humbly ask that you vote for my husband, Cory S. Rink, in the Republican primary for Garfield County Sheriff on June 30. Cory is, without a doubt, the most qualified, diligent, and earnest, candidate in the race. He works every day to find new ways to be the best peace officer possible. Your vote for him will make Garfield County a better place for our family and yours!
Sincerely,
Ashley Rink
Covington
