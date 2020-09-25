Schooling at home in a virtual atmosphere is proving to be a very rewarding time.
I realize teachers are having a tough time figuring out how to try and teach students that are at home, but it is also a very tough time for kids and parents at home.
A tactic we have learned is keeping our granddaughter on a schedule just like she is at school. We have the school schedule on a whiteboard and also have classes programmed in the cell phone to give alerts of when they change class.
Now this could be tough if you have kids with different class times.
If it comes up to a class that currently has no assignment, then this class time becomes a free time to work on other homework.
This is actually becoming a good bonding experience for us and our granddaughter. We have connected directly a couple of times with a teacher using Google Classroom and it’s proving to help our granddaughters morale and ours also.
Email connection with the teachers is also proving to be a very good tool for getting help with issues.
I think it might be a very useful for the teacher to connect with all the kids in Google Classroom for more interaction with each other but realize that can be very challenging.
Maybe just on Friday as a wind-down to the week let’s have a Google get-together.
I’m proud of our teachers and know they are doing their best. We are here to be your teacher helpers at a time you can’t be with them directly, so please reach out to us when you also need us the parents to help you with teaching them.
Parents, please step up to the plate and help your kids and our teachers.
Clifford Cooper
Enid
