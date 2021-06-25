Dear Editor,
I just wanted to take a moment to share how much my family appreciates Enid. Last week, we held our family reunion at the Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center. We had family from Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Kansas and Oklahoma. We chose the museum because our ancestors were pioneers to the Cherokee Strip in 1894. We wanted to learn more about where they settled and what they may have experienced.
When planning our reunion, I called the Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center. Dana Armstead, the business manager, was helpful and provided information about room space, rentals and availability. I called Dana several more times before the event with questions and for advice. She was always pleasant and informative. On the day of our reunion, the receptionist, Darlene, was very kind. Aaron Preston, archivist for the center, did a tour of the Humphrey Heritage Historic Village on the campus. Many family members commented they learned so much on the tour about Oklahoma history. I appreciated how Aaron pulled people into the tour from the start with his enthusiasm and animated stories about historical events.
We chose Jumbo Foods of Enid to provide food for our event and it was delicious! We had chicken cordon bleu, mashed potatoes, speciality green beans, salad, rolls and cherry cobbler. Jumbo Foods delivered our selection at the scheduled time and we had a wonderful time visiting while enjoying the tasty lunch.
In short, Enid has several treasures. I recommend visiting the Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center. The center has reenactments of early life twice a month. It is called “History Alive! On the Cherokee Strip.” It is a wonderful opportunity to go with your family and explore history in a memorable way.
Thank you to the Enid hotels, restaurants, Jumbo Foods and especially the staff of the Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center for making our reunion special.
Deborah Weiss,
Great-great-granddaughter of Abner and Mary Louisa Travis (who settled in the Cherokee Strip in 1894) and coordinator of the Travis Family Reunion
