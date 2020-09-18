Attention Judy Kirk (Opinion, “Letter: ‘Man’s inhumanity to man’,” Aug. 4, Enid News & Eagle):
You don’t go to restaurants. What if all people in Enid did the same? Restaurants would close, owners would still have to pay rent and employees would lose their jobs.
You can shop online for groceries they will bring to car, you don’t have to touch until you get home.
Then the cashiers would lose their jobs, and people stocking shelves would lose jobs with less employees.
Then again, liberals want the economy to fail and USA to be gone as we know it today. Higher unemployment in Enid and in the USA.
Del Schultz
Enid
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.