Resolve to recycle
It’s that time to resolve to do new things ... there are several opportunities in town, but my favorites are run by the citizens with developmental disabilites in our town, providing them meaningful employment.
If you have cardboard or would like to donate your aluminum drink cans, consider 4RKids. You will be greeted at 1109 Overland Trail by a job coach and/or client to help you with your donations, from 10-4, Monday through Friday. The income from the cardboard and can recycling and can goes towards services offered at 4RKids.
At the Recycle Center at 115 E. Chestnut, members of the disabled developmental community will help you with the following on M-F, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon. Items accepted are electronics, cardboard & paperboard, paper, passenger tires (up to 8), aluminum cans, tin/steel cans, plastic#1 and #2 bottles.
There is a lot of litter on the streets ... and so many recyclables gets thrown away. A lot of it can be recycled, and in turn give our best community members the employment they deserve. Think about resolving to do this if you aren’t in this pattern!
Nancy Burgett
Enid
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.