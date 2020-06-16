I’m confused. Are we still in the middle of a pandemic, or is it all over?
According to the newspaper and all the TV news programs, the COVID-19 virus is still a very real threat that is killing people and making many very sick. We are told daily that we should stay home, distance from other people and wear a mask.
Now, we are told there will be a rally in Tulsa next Saturday that will pack the BOK Center to the rafters, and no one is required to cover their face. Some Tulsa area and state politicians are fine with this, and Gov. Stitt says he will be there.
After this rally is over, over 20,000 people will fan out across Oklahoma and surrounding states. Will all of these people be required to quarantine for 14 days?
Apparently, the virus does not affect U.S. Republicans like it does other people.
Ron Janzen
Enid
