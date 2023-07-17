All our politicians/pundits should remember an old jingle before speaking.
Ladies and gentlemen, hobos and tramps, crosseyed mosquitoes and bowlegged ants.
I stand before you to sit behind you, to tell you of something I know nothing about.
At half past 30, next Wednesday, which is Good Friday, there will be a women's meeting at the church for men only.
Admission is free so pay at the door, pull u p a chair and sit on the floor.
James Messenger
Enid
