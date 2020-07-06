Remember these names: George Floyd, Terence Crutcher, Eric Garner, Michael Brown, Trayvon Martin, Breonna Taylor, Emmett Till, David McAtee, Ahmaud Arberry, Abner Louima, Yusuf K. Hawkins, Amadou Diallo, Patrick Dorismond, Nania Cain, Sandra Bland(s) ("I will light you up," said the trigger-happy cop who shot her), Danny Ray Thomas, Johnnie Jermaine Rush, Dejuan Hall, Atatiana Jefferson, Alton Sterling, Demetrius Hollins, Jacqueline Craig (and her children), Walter Scott, Philando Castile, Rayshard Brooks.
Too many more to list, too many more to count: 17 million (possibly 65 million) Africans died in the slave trade, slaves with one name, millions for whom we have no names at all.
In America, slaves were raped, tortured, hanged and sometimes burned alive. Leaders of the 1811 New Orleans slave revolt were shot; and their severed heads stuck on pikes at the levee for the crows to eat. From 1877 to 1950 (about a fourth of our history), 4,000 black women and men were lynched (hundreds before that, too many since).
Do African Americans receive the same justice as white Americans? Do Black lives really matter? Have they ever mattered? The sad, brutal, racist history of America suggests that they do not and never have, yet our president thinks there are good people in the Aryan Nation and Ku Klux Klan.
How many deaths will it take till we know that too many Black people have died? The answer is no longer blowin' in the wind — the answer is here, now, in our streets. Remember these names — turn "Black Lives Matter" into something true and real. The time is now, for all of us.
Court "Corndog" Atchinson
Enid
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.