Religious right doesn’t understand majority
Again, why Ten Commandments in the classroom? Endorsing “Oklahoma Advisory Council on Founding Principles” proposals, Superintendent Walters called for this and mandatory “Western civilization” courses.
For The Oklahoman, Bunyan rightly criticized Walters’ “vexing ethnonationalism leadership tendencies.” OACFP dodged criticisms of violating religious rights, citing, briefly, the name of CAIR Chairman Haqq, who tactfully clarified he attended an OACFP meeting, endorsed nothing, disliked “the idea of being used as a pawn ... in some political game,” and cited Quran 109:6; “Unto you be your religion, unto me be mine.” OACFP-member Rev. Burleson, past U.S. representative primary candidate, has cited precedent allowing Ten Commandments on public property as a “historical,” not “religious,” document like the Constitution.
History, religion, and education matter, but not to “Western civilization’s” advocates. If I read the Quran to understand what imperial Christianity repressed, am I reading the “Western” canon? If I read only the Bible, can I understand it in any way other than how I was raised, like the Burleson settlers of Texas and Oklahoma? Is the Bible’s destiny Western colonization and war with “communist China,” as several OACFP supporters might claim? “Western civilization” is an anti-communist slogan, and, for some, communism includes taxation, teachers’ unions, indigenous land rights, and basic liberties. Past wealthy evangelicals called desegregation “communism.”
Burlesons, Jackson, Houston, TulsaPD, what a web! Burleson’s citation of past anti-sodomy laws as evidence of America’s Christian foundation is no ringing endorsement of either Christianity or America so conceived. His campaign saw better results contra Lucas in western, slowly depopulating counties with collapsed voter turnout.
Propertied rackets ransack creation, privateering all resources, including the cities’ school budgets. This religious right doesn’t understand the lives and views of Oklahoma’s majority, leveraging the government’s anti-democratic tendencies against us, claiming they have a “personal relationship” with God; these people should fear God.
Nathan Sacket
Aline
