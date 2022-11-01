Despite $10's of millions of dollars spent on negative ads attacking the character of Governor Stitt, I know him to be a man of high moral integrity, with strong Christian and family values; and a Governor who has been working hard to make Oklahoma a better place for all Oklahomans, even at his own personal self-sacrifice.
During his first term, he has worked hard to restore financial discipline, creating the largest surplus in recent history, increased public school teacher pay to be competitive with surrounding state's, diversify our state's economy, creating one of the lowest unemployment rates in the country, has taken on special interest groups entrenched in state government, fought to keep our businesses and schools open during COVID when most of the nation was closed.
I'd encourage you to look at the facts and true accomplishments of Governor Stitt and not be fooled by all of the negative ads the special interest groups are funding to get him out of office, because they know he is not afraid to take them on when necessary to move our state forward, for the betterment of all Oklahomans.
While I believe his opponent to be a good and well intentioned Oklahoman, I believe Governor Stitt is best equipped to keep our state moving forward. For these reasons, I encourage you to vote re-elect Governor Stitt.
Thank you for your consideration.
Chad Dillingham
Enid
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.