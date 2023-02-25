Enid seems to have a new pandemic worse than COVID-19. It is idiotic drivers.
I was in the left-turn lane at Country Club Road and Randolph. The left turn light came on, and suddenly two big pickups followed by a small red car made a left turn in front of me, running a red light. A few days later on Randolph and Cleveland, the same thing happened without the little red car.
Last week I was standing in my driveway and a motorcycle road by my home going well over 65 mph and still had the throttle wide open. Earlier this week, I left the church near my home after watching a volleyball game. I looked right and left and saw no traffic. I turned left and moved into the right-hand lane. Suddenly, a pickup ran right up behind me flashing its lights and blowing its horn. I was blinded and crept around the corner and stopped. The passenger in the truck called me a name, and they flew off down Randolph at an illegal speed.
A few weeks ago a black Mustang roared past the school at the intersection of Country Club Road and Chestnut, swerved in front of me, causing me to slam on my brakes to avoid hitting his car and disappeared on up the road. The evening traffic travels up from Randolph to 40 to 45 mph and bumper to bumper.
I pray for you all, that you reach work and home and all other destinations without a wreck. Please obey the law and save somebody’s life, probably your own!
Franklin D. Doty
Enid
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.