Regarding the Opinion Page personal column (“COLUMN: Inequality — the Achilles heel of American pandemic response,” March 13, Enid News & Eagle):
I’m angered by the trash talk by James Neal using the coronavirus to trash America, trash American Christians and trash American conservatives.
The News & Eagle Editorial Board and you as editor should not allow such garbage to be published.
James Neal’s next “Opinion” should be written from reassignment in Siberia.
Dwayne Nickel
Enid
