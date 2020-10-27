Congratulations to James Neal for getting most Northwest Oklahoma Christians to stop, read and become repulsed at his argument for abortion (Opinion, James Neal, "COLUMN: I am pro-choice because I am pro-life"). It’s obvious James has learned from social media the art of grabbing the reader’s attention with sensationalizing his headline.
To answer James’ daughter’s question, “James is pro-abortion.” His attempt at making this an intellectual/philosophical argument proves it. He is arguing “around” the issue of right to life. His argument sounds much like the politicians we see on television. He has learned how not to answer a child’s simple question.
James professes to be a Christian. If he is, that would mean he takes the Bible as his answer book for life’s questions. The Bible is very clear about the sanctity of human life. (Commandment #6: “You shall not murder.”)
Life begins at conception. Science even backs this biblical teaching. Anytime you intentionally kill a baby in a mother’s womb, it is murder. That is a fact that no amount of circle arguing can change it.
David Mendenhall
Kingfisher
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.