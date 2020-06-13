I am writing today to endorse Sen. Roland Pederson and support his re-election.
Because of my job, I spend a lot of time advocating for rural Oklahomans with legislators from across the state, and walking the halls at 23rd and Lincoln.
Therefore, I have seen firsthand that Pederson does an excellent job of representing District 19, he genuinely cares about the people he serves, and is well liked and respected by his peers at the Capitol.
Roland’s experience in education, agriculture and small business has served him well. What I find most impressive about Pederson is his ability to admit to what he does not know and spend the time to do research and seek others opinions in those areas.
While he and I may not have always agreed on issues, I value his honesty, integrity and ability to “agree to disagree” with respect and dignity. I look forward to working with Pederson for another four years.
When you exercise your rights and vote on June 30, please vote Pederson!
Andy Fosmire
Vice president of rural health for Oklahoma Hospital Association
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.