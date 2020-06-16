I first met Roland Pederson 45 years ago when he was the principal at Kremlin-Hillsdale Middle School.
Roland is a man of integrity and has all of the qualities I believe are important for the person who represents Senate District 19.
Roland is a wonderful Christian man who humbly lives his life in obedience to God.
Roland is pro-life and will fight for the rights of the unborn. By being a farmer and a rancher, Roland knows hard work and understands the challenges facing those of us who live in rural Oklahoma communities. As a former teacher himself, Roland has consistently championed our teachers, schools and students. Roland is a true conservative and will fight to uphold your Second Amendment rights.
The primary election is June 30. Let’s re-elect Roland Pederson as our state senator.
Steve Hoffsommer
Hillsdale
