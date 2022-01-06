Rational candidates needed
With the election season coming up, we need to be rational about the candidates we select.
We need to quit sending quacks and nay people to Congress, as there are plenty of them already there.
None of our congressional delegation to Washington voted for the COVID-19 bill, and none voted for the infrastructure bill, which was greatly needed and which was on Trump’s agenda every week when he was president.
I want my elected representatives to be honest with great integrity, and I will not vote for anyone who supports the Big Lie.
Our present delegates to Washington have a greater affiliation to their party than they do to our state and our country, and we should send them packing.
Lyle Rader
Enid
