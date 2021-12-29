Business owners must provide restroom facilities for themselves, their employees and their customers.
Most provide restrooms at the front of their business so if persons not needed to purchase anything can come in and use the facilities and leave without disturbing the employees.
Many provide restrooms at the back of their stores in hopes a person might see something they need and purchase it on their way out.
Still others provide the facilities, but you must ask for a key with an object attached to it.
Lately, I’ve noticed that in the area of restrooms, there is a sight saying “No Public Restroom,” or there is a combination lock installed.
I understand people don’t just put in a business to serve people’s personal needs.
As we get older, our basic needs become more frequent and urgent. It’s not all due to what we drink. We spend a lot of time visiting urologists to help us with this problem. It’s just something many of us live with.
The only biblical account was when the Israelites escaped from slavery in Egypt, they were to bury their sewage when passing through other countries on their way to the promised land, the land of Israel (Deuteronomy 23: 12-14).
Ed Pennington
Waukomis
