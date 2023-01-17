There are forces that want to push the Enid Public Library in a direction that is counter to the very core of what public libraries should be. Public libraries are places of learning, places for discussions and for programs.
You have a question about a topic — you go to the library. You want to know more about something — you go to the library. You want to read a story about something — you go to the library.
There is such a broad spectrum of knowledge at public libraries, and therein lies their awesome power. Constraining that spectrum is the polar opposite of the library’s mission.
The ancient Greeks had a saying, “knowledge for its own sake" — the belief that all knowledge is good. I think we need to remind ourselves of that now. Broadening your horizons is not a bad thing. Asking questions is not a bad thing. Forming opinions is not a bad thing. Such things should be ceaselessly encouraged, and that is exactly what public libraries do.
Public libraries should not sway to the left and to the right with changing political tides. They should not conform to the beliefs of one person or a group of people. Public libraries are above politics; they are steadfast pillars of a community.
It has been more than two centuries since the First Amendment was adopted, and yet we find ourselves here today having to defend the very notion of free speech. Somehow, I the year 2023, in the age of smartphones and social media and the internet, some believe that the proper course of action is to restrict an institution that has been around for hundreds of years. I disagree with that and I fervently hope that the people of Enid and the members of the Enid Public Library board commit to maintaining the free speech and intellectual openness of our library.
Robert Ritter
Enid
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.