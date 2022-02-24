Provide protection for workers
Shouldn’t overnight convenience stores, in high crime areas, provide employees a safe work environment?
Our proactive police department and new chief could work with the city to draft a city ordinance to close these stores between 10 p.m. and 6 p.m., provide extra security measures or be fined.
Extra security could be bullet proof glass, or an armed security person.
Keeping these stores open all night cannot be economic.
Enid has lost too many minimum wage all night employees in high crime areas over the past few years.
Senseless!
David Little
Enid
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.