Peggy Goodrich asks in her very good column of Wednesday, May 19, “Do you make wise choices?” Sometimes wise choices result in difficult situations.
In the 1600s, bold men and women gave up whatever life and home they had in England. They well understood that choices and sacrifices would have to be made to have the freedom desired. They made those sacrifices and choices.
As survivors of their sacrifices we have enjoyed much freedom. However, present circumstances are developing with others “invading” our country — crossing our southern border illegally. As recipients of our freedom, we should now protect it and those borders. Most Americans are open to new immigrants, but would prefer that they come here legally.
As descendants of those who sacrificed so much for us, we should at least let our elected “enforcers” (senators and representatives) know that we definitely want our borders enforced and protected. Let them know.
Bill E. Taylor, Enid
