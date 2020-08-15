I wish to applaud your column (Opinion, Rob Collins, “Debate policies, not personalities when writing letters to the editor,” Aug. 9, Enid News & Eagle). So sane. So simple. So refreshing. So needed to be heeded in letters and speech. So sad that these thing must be brought to our attention.
Also, applause for Jeff Mullin’s reminders of responsibilities to ourselves and others. After reading online many of the comments about Mr. Ben Ezzell, I hope this is read by those touting “my rights” and “my freedoms.”
Somehow, we all stop at stop signs to avoid the crashes that could occur. I’m willing to give up my “rights” to drive on through intersections as well as my “rights” to drive on either side of the road if it strikes my fancy.
I could go on and on, but most people will hear and continue caring about others in word and deed.
Pray for our people, our leaders and our country.
Mary Shank
Enid
