This is concerning the “Under Her Wing” sculpture and the prairie grass area.
My opinion is that the prairie grass is the best part of the setting. I’m not much of an art lover and don’t particularly care for the “Under Her Wing” sculpture, but my wife and I really enjoy looking out over the small prairie area.
It appears well kept and appealing.
We think it is very beneficial to the community and wildlife.
Phil Henderson
Enid
