I enjoy Pastor Wade Burleson’s sermons, full of literary and historical value. A direct speaker, Burleson struck a common criticism of Critical Race Theory titled “Deconstructing the U.S. Using Critical Race Theory.” As a dirty commie, I thought it interesting to pose friendly criticism to a graceful discussant.
“CRT PROMOTES RACISM, CHRIST REMOVES RACISM”
Burleson notes that CRT calls “on people to SEE color,” citing a CRT text vaguely urging “race-consciousness.” “Race” is made-up, produced by racist practices that impose inequality across society. We need consciousness of how racist practices oppress persons identified by others as “of a race.” Burleson quotes Paul; “There is neither Jew nor Gentile, neither slave nor free, nor is there male and female, for you are all one in Christ Jesus.” Universalism is desirable, but reality fell short; some Christians oppressed Jews, some Christians owned other Christians, and some Christian men ruled their wives. Christians could not ignore this.
“CRT DESTROYS; CHRIST TRANSFORMS”
Burleson notes that CRT calls for America’s “DECONSTRUCTION.” Well, the South needed a rigorous RECONSTRUCTION; for years, the Republican dictatorship ruled the South; if the Republicans had not capitulated, the racism problem might be smaller today. Who can say America won’t again require revolution, as prophesied by Jefferson, that contradictory, slave-owning Jacobin?
“CRT Is MARXIST; Christ Is KING.”
Burleson reiterates that CRT destroys “anything ‘old,’” claiming that Marxism divides people by class, CRT by race. America needs neither Marxism nor CRT to divide people thusly. Sometimes, a country needs a divisive, decisive conflict to transform society. As evangelical historian Mark Noll observed about Christians’ “deadlock” on slavery’s morality, final decision “was left to those consummate theologians, the Reverend Doctors Ulysses S. Grant and William Tecumseh Sherman, to decide what in fact the Bible actually meant.” Obviously, these generals were no theologians.
