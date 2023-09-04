LETTER: Popular Enid trail system is a great community asset
To the editor:
Recently I have tried to congratulate former City Manager Eric Benson on the success of the Enid trails system, which was done largely under his supervision. On each occasion, he has dodged the compliment saying the credit goes to Commissioner Don Rose, who Eric says was the driving force behind this project.
I am on the trails frequently, and I am always surprised and pleased at the usage this system gets. Almost any time of day, weather cooperating, a large number of folks are enjoying themselves — and all seem to be in a good mood.
Thank you, Don, for your vision and also to Eric and the other commissioners involved. This has proven to be a wonderful asset for Enid.
Doug Frantz
Enid
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.