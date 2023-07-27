LETTER: Pondering recent news
Things to consider from recent news:
The electric car battery.
It takes about 2,600 gallons of diesel fuel to dig 500,000 pounds of dirt to get enough lithium to make one electric car battery.
An electric car battery requires 10 kilos of lithium. To refine lithium, it takes 10,000 gallons of water to produce one lithium car battery. The waste water is toxic to plants and animals.
One electric car battery weighs about 1,000 pounds.
When the battery can no longer be recharged, it must be removed from the car, and that is very expensive. Such a battery becomes an environmental problem because it cannot be recycled.
Source: National Review George Leef July 21, 2022.
According to the National UFO Reporting Center, there are over 10,000 UFO reports every year in North America.
Most people do not report their UFO sightings.
According to the book “Who Are They and What Are They Up To” by Leslie and Stephan Shaw, UFO sightings would fill a thousand books.
James Molle
Enid
