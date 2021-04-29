Police enforce laws, don’t take census data
Referencing: “Left on the Table,” 4-7-21
“...Transgender Sports... ,” 4-16-21
“...Gun Violence,” 4-20-21
Under Chief O’Rourke, Enid has a very good Police Department. Commissioners said this. The job of the police is to enforce the law, not be census takers. It’s not reasonable for them to engage in the intrusive gleaning of personal demographic information from citizens, solely for the purpose of being able to demonstrate they are innocent of systemic bias. Let’s give them the benefit of the doubt and make it incumbent upon their detractors to prove otherwise.
We pass laws to protect children from their own emotional immaturity, and irresponsible and predatory adults. We require that children wear seat belts for their protection. We have laws that establish sexual age-of-consent because we have deemed children incapable of giving qualified consent for sex with adults. Allowing adults to cultivate transgenderism in the minds of children too young and innocent to even understand gender is abuse. Giving this issue less legislative significance than the pay scale of pro athletes, which is something our legislature has no business dealing with, is wrong.
As for gun violence, I can say that we “conservatives” have been putting forth plans for a long time. Liberals wont hear them because they don’t accomplish their goal of curtailing the Second Amendment. Our plans involve putting violent and gun offenders in prison for a long time, which is contrary to the liberal history of demonizing the police and law abiding citizens, while lionizing the criminals. I spent 33 years in criminal justice and know that placating violent repeat criminals rarely works. I took the author’s challenge decades ago. I “followed” until I learned. When I learned, I chose to “lead.” One thing I never did was, to “get the hell out of the way.”
Steve Kiss
Enid
