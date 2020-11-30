To the mayor of Enid,
I just read the letter to the editor in the Sunday paper, Nov. 29. I really don't understand how after reading Mrs. Nancy Burgett's letter (Opinion, “City commission should take a stand”) that you can't stand up and enforce a mandate on masks.
I have stated before how claustrophobic I am, but I can certainly wear a mask for the health of everyone. This has got to get under control, or this pandemic will never end.
Please, please enforce the mask mandate. I can't stand the thought of my family dying from this. Think about your family also.
No more sitting on the fence. Please, please enforce the masks.
Jeanette Shepherd
Enid
