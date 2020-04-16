You could have knocked me over with a feather April 9 as I was reading Dave Ruthenberg’s column, “Granting unlimited, undefined power rarely ends up as positive.”
His column addressed the recent action by the Oklahoma Legislature giving our governor “unprecedented sweeping powers.”
What struck me most about this column by Mr. Ruthenberg, is that he is very rightfully concerned about the Legislature “ceding so much power to the governor without appropriate oversight.”
In the past, he has been almost rabid in his support of the U.S. Congress allowing President Trump to usurp that power, almost daily, on a national level. Is this power grab too close to home?
I, for one, am not reassured that Gov. Stitt will always act in the best interests of the citizens of this state unless there is adequate and strong oversight by an unbiased group of citizens. That has not been demonstrated on a national level, and it has not been demonstrated at the state level here in Oklahoma.
I was very pleasantly surprised to read Mr. Ruthenberg’s column today, being normally diametrically opposed to most of his views. Thanks to the Enid News & Eagle for providing a venue for thoughtful and rounded presentation of issues of such importance every day.
Jean Neal
Fairview
